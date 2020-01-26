Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.05562732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00127792 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033300 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,512,079 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

