Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.76 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

