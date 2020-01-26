Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNRG. ValuEngine downgraded Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Hallador Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ HNRG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 70,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,149. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 333.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

