Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 6,043,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $110,808,000 after acquiring an additional 723,341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Groupon by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,452 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,614,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Groupon by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

