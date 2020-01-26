Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.23% and a negative net margin of 1,838.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

