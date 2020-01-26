Global Currency Reserve Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,408.00 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $1.40 million and $1,408.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022595 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006314 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,877,033 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide . The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

