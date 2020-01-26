Giant Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $31.10, $70.83, $24.71 and $50.68. Over the last week, Giant has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $79,838.00 and $2,858.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00068422 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,872,380 coins and its circulating supply is 6,872,376 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $50.68, $13.92, $70.83, $11.91, $7.59, $18.98, $31.10, $33.89, $5.63, $20.33 and $10.42. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.