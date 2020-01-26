Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,117,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gerdau by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after buying an additional 1,253,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,293 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,281,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 189.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 654,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.