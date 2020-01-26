GeoCoin Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $594,056.00 and $409.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000980 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008065 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.