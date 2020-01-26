Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

