General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.