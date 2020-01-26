GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue GBX 1.90 Dividend

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.13. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 134.20 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 372.73 and a quick ratio of 372.73.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

