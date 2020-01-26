Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 187,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.20. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 544,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

