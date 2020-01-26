GAMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $447,700.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $447,700.00 and $161,436.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.18 or 0.05594416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019635 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

