Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

FNKO opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. Funko has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Funko by 7,766.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Funko by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

