Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $609,862.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052629 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00073518 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.95 or 0.99928784 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033925 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
