Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 4,051 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 189,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 147,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 79,630 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 38,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

