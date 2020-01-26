Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

