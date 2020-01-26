Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Insiders have sold 294,951 shares of company stock worth $29,669,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

