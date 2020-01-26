Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $205.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $125.67 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

