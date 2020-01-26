Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE BK opened at $45.95 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

