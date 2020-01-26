Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $211,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $38.56 on Friday. Crh Plc has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

