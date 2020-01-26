Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 812 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.24 and a 12-month high of $165.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

