Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 692 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

