Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV) Trading Down 2.6%

Frontier Digital Limited (ASX:FDV)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.94 ($0.67) and last traded at A$0.94 ($0.67), approximately 197,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.97 ($0.68).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

About Frontier Digital (ASX:FDV)

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing in and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

