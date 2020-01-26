Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 29,552,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,087,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 350,923 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,476 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

