Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Receives $33.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

FSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network stock remained flat at $$39.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 168,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

