FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.00 Million

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post sales of $174.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $140.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $584.80 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $610.33 million, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $617.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,212,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 639,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.75. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

