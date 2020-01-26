FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $13,764.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

