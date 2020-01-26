Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.84. 1,736,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

