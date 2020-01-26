FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 126.75 ($1.67).

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.44. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 86.85 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83).

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 23,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have purchased 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,192 in the last 90 days.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

