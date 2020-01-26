FirstCoin (FRST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,737.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00052479 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00073870 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.83 or 1.00821710 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.