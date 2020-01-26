First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
