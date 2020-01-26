First Personal Financial Services Sells 6,801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

