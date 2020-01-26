First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,475 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $139.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.