First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 120.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

