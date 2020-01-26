First Personal Financial Services Buys Shares of 341 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $768,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $190.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $193.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

