First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FLIC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. 31,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 669.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

