First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

