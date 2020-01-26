First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

