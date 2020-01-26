First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,731. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.