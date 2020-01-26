First American Bank Purchases Shares of 924 Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,864 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 31.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $280.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.07. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $132.96 and a 52 week high of $293.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,949 shares of company stock worth $57,291,234 over the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.