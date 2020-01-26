Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their sell rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.84. 4,796,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

