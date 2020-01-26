FedoraCoin Reaches Market Cap of $248,758.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $248,758.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00654210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007582 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000545 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

