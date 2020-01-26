Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE FPI opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $204.54 million, a PE ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 217,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

