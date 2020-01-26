FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.45

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $18.75. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 296,418 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANUY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.