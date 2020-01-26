Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Facebook worth $744,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total transaction of $23,597,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $217.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.43 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

