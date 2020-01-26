Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will report sales of $9.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.69 million and the highest is $10.10 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $11.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $39.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $40.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

EPM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 303,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

