Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

EVBG traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.80. 433,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

