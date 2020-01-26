EvenCoin (EVN) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a market cap of $217,654.00 and approximately $531,219.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

